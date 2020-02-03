Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Millcreek Monday.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily dispatchers received a call reporting a domestic incident with a gun at 11:51 a.m. in the area of 2500 E. Evergreen Ave.

Gray said a man lives in a trailer at that address and his mother and stepfather live in a house.

The man was involved in an altercation with his mother and was shot by at least one officer. He is deceased, Gray said.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired. No other details of the incident were immediately released.

The West Valley Police Department will be conducting an investigation into the incident as is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

A shelter-in-place protocol at the nearby Evergreen Junior High was lifted at approximately 2 p.m.

The incident was unrelated to the school at 3401 S. 2000 East and there was no direct threat to students, said a tweet from Granite School District.

“Protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety,” the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.