Man dead after rear-ending collision on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after his car struck another vehicle from behind early Sunday morning in Orem.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 3:27 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15.

“A Nissan passenger car was in the number four lane when it was struck from behind by a Volkswagen Golf traveling at a high rate of speed,” the UHP statement says.

“Both vehicles lost control and struck the right concrete barrier, both spun several hundred feet down the roadway. According to witnesses, the driver (single occupant) of the Volkswagen got out of his car and was asking for help before he collapsed.”

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan received minor injuries.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

Portions of the I-15 southbound lanes were closed until 9:30 a.m. for the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.