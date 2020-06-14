Man dead after rollover on westbound I-215 at 2000 East

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a rollover on westbound I-215 at 2000 East Saturday night.

The rollover crash was reported at 11:30 p.m. as blocking all lanes of traffic with a person lying in the road, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“A witness on the scene stated that they saw the driver exit the vehicle and then collapse in the lanes of travel” the news release said. “The first trooper to arrive started CPR on a male that was laying between the number one and two lane. Fire personnel arrived a short time later and took over.”

The male was taken to the local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

“The driver appeared to be traveling too fast on the 2000 East on-ramp and lost control,” the news release said. “The vehicle then traveled off the roadway to the left and off the embankment, rolling onto I-215 proper. The vehicle came to rest in the number one lane.”

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The deceased man has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.