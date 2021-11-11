Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 40s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tooele in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tooele City Police Department officials said the crash occurred near Utah Avenue and Rogers Street at approximately 3:28 a.m.

The vehicle crashed into a street light and rolled, officials said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The deceased individual has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.