Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in Lehi early Friday morning.

Lehi Police Department Sgt. Drew Olson told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred just east of the intersection at 2100 N. Redwood Road at approximately 6:35 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 2100 North and went off the roadway to the left, Olson said.

“It went into the median as the roadway east and westbound are separated by a dirt median,” Olson said. “The vehicle went into the median and it looks like it collided with a dirt berm.”

Lifesaving measures were performed on scene; the 37-year-old male was pronounced deceased before he could be transported. He has not been identified pending notification of family.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, Olson said.

An investigation is still ongoing but impairment is not suspected at this time and it does not appear the crash was speeding or weather-related.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.