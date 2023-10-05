Man dead in Taylorsville officer-involved shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A large police response to a domestic violence call ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Taylorsville.

According to Taylorsville Police Lt. Cheshire, officers were summoned about 10 p.m. Wednesday with reports an armed man said to be intoxicated inside a home in the area of 3900 W. Ridgecrest Drive, his wife having fled to a neighbor’s home with a baby, both uninjured.

As officers arrived “the male inside the residence began firing rounds inside the residence and also from inside to outside the residence,” Cheshire said.



Police called for back up, including the SWAT team.

By 11 p.m. Salt Lake Valley Emergency Dispatch said reverse 911 shelter-in-place calls had been made to phone numbers in the immediate area while police negotiators attempted to contact the man inside the home.

Shortly before 1 a.m. the man exited the residence.

“Shots were fired by the police and the male was pronounced dead at the scene,” Cheshire said.

No officers were injured.

The officer-involved critical incident protocol has been invoked, meaning the shooting will be investigated by an outside agency.



The name of the deceased male, believed to be in his early thirties, has yet to be released.



Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.