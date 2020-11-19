Man dead in West Jordan shooting; police find victim lying in street

WEST JORDAN, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood near 6800 S. 5200 West.

Police were first called to the scene near the intersection of Sparrowtail Rd. and Emma Sue Circle about 2:30 a.m. Thursday with reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a man lying dead in the street.

A suspect vehicle was reported leaving the area although police have yet to release a description.

No word yet on the victim’s identity.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this developing story as more information is made available.