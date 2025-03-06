Man dead, woman critically injured in I-80 crash

TOOELE COUNTY March 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – One man is dead and a woman critically injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Tooele County.

According to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:08 p.m., a grey Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound near mile marker 95 when it began to fishtail on the wet roadway.

“The truck veered off the right shoulder and rolled into a marshy area.”

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene

A female passenger was transported to a local hospital.

The exact cause of the fatal crash has yet to be determined,