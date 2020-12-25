Man dead, woman critically wounded in Riverdale shooting; police search for suspect

RIVERDALE, Utah, Dec. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are on the scene of an early morning shooting which killed one and critically injured another in Riverdale early Friday morning.

Officers from Riverdale Police and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a residence in the Rivedale Manfactured-Home Community at 5100 South 1050 West about 3:22 a.m. after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call saying people had been shot.

When police arrived at one of the homes, they found a wounded man and woman, both of whom were reported in extremely critical condition.

The male victim was rushed to McKay Dee Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The female victim was taken Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Police established a wide perimeter in a search for a suspect.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.