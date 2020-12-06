Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the lobby of the Milagro Apartments at 241 W. 200 South just before 3:55 a.m., according to Salt Lake City police officials.

Responding officers found a man and a woman, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals, where the man died. He has not been identified pending notification of family. The woman is in critical but stable condition, officials said.

It is believed a suspect or suspects fled the scene, and at this time police have not released descriptions of that individual or individuals.

Officials have not said why the two were at the apartment complex or what their relationship is to each other.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD, which routes it to SLCPD, then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip.