Man dies, 4 survive after boat capsizes at Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Five members of a family were boating Tuesday morning on Strawberry Reservoir when their boat capsized and they had to swim to shore.

A caller reported the incident to the 911 Center and said it appeared all five had made it to shore, according to a news release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

One member of the group, a 69-year-old man, experienced difficulty breathing once out of the water, however, and died despite CPR being administered by family and emergency responders.

The boat capsized at about 11:30 a.m. as the group was “somewhat near the Narrows,” the news release said.

Wasatch County EMS, Search and Rescue, and law enforcement responded to the scene, along with State Parks and the Life Flight helicopter.

Owners and employees of the Phillips Strawberry Bay Marina also assisted the man’s family members in trying to save him.

“Despite the team’s best efforts, the patient passed away,” the news release said.

The name of the victim is not being released, pending notification of family members who were not at the scene.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and those affected by this tragedy. We appreciate all of our first responders and those who helped in this situation,” the sheriff’s office said.