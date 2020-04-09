Man dies after 15-foot fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fell about 15 feet while climbing in Big Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday died of his injuries.

The victim, a 29-year-old Utah resident, was climbing above Storm Mountain when he fell, Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

He used his cell phone to call for help at about 3:15 p.m., Gray said.

“He thought he had broken ribs and some facial trauma,” she said. “He knew he was hurt. We had search and rescue go in, and had to bring a helicopter in to get him out.”

The victim, who had been having some breathing difficulties, took a turn for the worse.

“By time got him out with helicopter, he was deceased,” Gray said.

“The priority was to get him out. Unfortunately, it was too late. It was a really tragic accident.”

The victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin have been notified, Gray said Wednesday night.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.