Man dies after accident at state senator’s home

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died when a trailer fell on him after a jack failed as he worked underneath in the garage of Utah Sen. Curtis Bramble, R-Provo.

The incident occurred Saturday, Provo medics and police dispatched at 10:36 a.m. to the home of the 6-term senator, Janna-Lee Holland, Provo PD spokesperson said Tuesday after the story hit the media.

“Two males were working on a trailer in a garage at the home,” she said. “A jack failed while one of the males was underneath the trailer, causing it to fall onto that male.”

He was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he later died, Holland said. “No names are being released at this time as this has been investigated as an accident, and is not considered suspicious.” She did confirm the incident happened at Bramble’s home.

Bramble told KUTV news he was in the garage at the time of the incident and the deceased was a very close friend. He called the tragedy a “freak accident” and a shock to both families.