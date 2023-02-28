Man dies after heavy snow causes roof to collapse in Cache County renovation accident

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Feb. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A construction worker was killed Monday afternoon when the roof of a home undergoing renovation collapsed due to age and heavy snow in Cache County.

The man, age 48-50, was removing asbestos in the garage of an unoccupied home near 190 East and 200 South in Providence about 2:45 p.m. when the roof collapsed, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think it was the age of the building combined with the weight of the snow,” Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck told Gephardt Daily. “We’ve had a lot of heavy, wet snow.”

Others workers inside the home were able to escape without injury, Peck said.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.