Man dies after jumping onto I-15 from burning truck

PAROWAN, Utah, Aug. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died on I-15 from injury suffered after jumping from his burning truck.

The 30-year-old suffered burns after his Dodge pick-up truck caught fire from an unknown problem at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of I-15 near the Parowan exit in Iron County, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Luis Silva said.

But the burns were minor, the death due to severe head trauma, the public information officer said, what caused the injury still under investigation. The man was found lying in the roadway when officers arrived, he said, with witnesses on scene saying the burning truck kept rolling after the man exited.

It ended up just west of the roadway where it started a small grass fire, quickly doused by firefighters. Witnesses said the deceased was not hit by another vehicle, Silva told Gephardt Daily. “It’s possible he was run over by his own truck.”

His name was not disclosed pending notification of next of kin.