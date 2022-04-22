Man dies after St. George car accident

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man died after a single-car accident Wednesday night in St. George.

The car crashed at about 100 S. Bluff St., a statement from the St. George Police Department says.

“Witnesses reported the vehicle had been driving erratically just prior to the crash. The car had been traveling northbound on Bluff Street, crossed southbound travel lanes and crashed into the culvert that is the driveway into Spilsbury Mortuary. Thankfully, no other vehicles or pedestrians were hit.”

The driver of the white sedan, a 21-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to St. George Regional Hospital with significant injuries, the statement says. He was taken to surgery, but succumbed to his injuries.

“Speed and no seatbelt appear to be contributing factors to his injuries,” the SGPD statement says.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the driver. His name will not be released at this time. We implore you to slow down, wear your seat belt, put your phone and other distractions away while behind the wheel, and never drive impaired.”