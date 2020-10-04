Man dies after UTV plunges 1,000 feet from embankment in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man died after the UTV he was riding plunged some 1,000 feet from an embankment in Wasatch County Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Cascade Springs area of Wasatch Mountain State Park, Utah State Parks Lt. Eric Stucki told Gephardt Daily.

The man, who is from Wasatch County, went hunting at approximately 4 p.m., and his family last heard from him about an hour later.

The man’s family contacted Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning after he did not return home, Stucki said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks personnel began searching for the man at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday.

The man was found deceased three hours later, Stucki said. The UTV he was riding had left the trail and plunged down the embankment. The man’s body was found beside the UTV.

The victim was not wearing a helmet and was ejected though he was wearing a seat belt, Stuck said.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the man to go over the embankment.

His identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is released.