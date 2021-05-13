Man dies after vehicle rolls 70 feet off Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive

SPRINGDALE, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old man died after his vehicle rolled some 70 feet off Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle drove off a steep embankment and came to rest below the road, a National Park Service news release said.

A witness said the man then got out of the vehicle and walked further into Zion National Park.

He was later found deceased by a search and rescue crew, the news release said.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No foul play is suspected and no one else was involved, the news release said. Officials are calling the incident an unattended death.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incient.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.