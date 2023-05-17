Man dies at Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah, May 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man has died while visiting Arches National Park.

The death occurred on Monday, says a news release issued by the park.

“National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress at Devils Garden Campground in Arches National Park,” the release says. “Personnel from Grand County Sheriff’s Department and Grand County EMS also responded.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the 73-year-old male patient from Colorado was pronounced deceased at the scene. No additional information about the incident is available at this time.”