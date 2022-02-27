Man dies at Park City Mountain Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Saturday after an undisclosed incident at Park City Mountain Resort.

A statement from the resort says the “serious incident” took place in the Molly’s Trees area of the resort. Ski patrol workers responded to the site, as did an AirMed helicopter and crew, it said.

The AirMed medical personnel confirmed that man was deceased. No details on what caused the man’s death were shared.

The statement says the victim, whose name was not released, was a 54-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” said Mike Goar, resort vice president and chief operating officer.