Man dies following fight with Salt Lake City police, 2 officers suffer ‘significant’ injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday following an altercation with Salt Lake City police that sent two officers to a hospital with “significant injuries,” police said.

“Because of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have initiated the officer-involved critical incident protocol,” Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Mark Wian said.

The incident began about 3 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a man attempting to steal something from a business in the area of 300 West and 800 South, Wian said.

Officers caught up with the man near 350 W. 700 South and attempted to take him into custody, he said.

“When they took the man into custody, he fought with our officers,” Wian said. “Two of our officers were injured during that fight.”

Wian described the officers’ injuries as “significant” but not life-threatening.

“When the man was taken into custody, our officers noted that he had become unresponsive, so they started to perform medical, life-saving measures, which included administering naloxone and chest compressions,” he said.

The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, Wian said.

No other information about the man was released Sunday.

“I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community,” Chief Mike Brown said in a news release. “During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious.”

An internal investigation into the incident will include review and release of any available body-camera footage, Wian said.

Brown said the department’s OICI protocol “provides an independent, transparent and objective process.”