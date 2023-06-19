Man dies following motorcycle crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle Sunday night.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. near 4100 South and 4400 West, where West Valley City police say a motorcycle collided with a sedan. The man riding the motorcycle was killed in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

