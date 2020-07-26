Man dies in ATV crash north of Tropic Reservoir in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash near Tropic Reservoir in Garfield County.

On Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m., two people were riding an ATV north of the reservoir when the man lost control, hitting a tree, said a news release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. He died at the scene.

The passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was air lifted to Dixie Regional Medical in St. George in critical condition.

Both people are from Las Vegas, Nevada, the news release said. Their names have not yet been release pending notification of family members.

“Our condolences go out to the families,” the news release added.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.