Man dies under mysterious circumstances after being booked at Salt Lake County Jail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are being tight-lipped about the death of a man who passed away early Monday morning after being arrested and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail.

Sources close to the investigation have identified the deceased man as Jesus Cruz-Jimenez, 43.

A review of emergency dispatches reveal two police units were called to 1401 W. Glenrose Drive, 1150 South, about 4:36 a.m. with reports of a man with a drug problem.

The first unit arrived at 4:44 a.m. The second unit arrived at 4:45 a.m.

Officers approached Cruz-Jimenez outside the residence after having been told he was damaging property and possibly using drugs.

A struggle ensued and additional police units were dispatched along with a warning they would be dealing with a psychiatric issue.

After being subdued, Cruz-Jimenez was taken into custody and booked on charges of aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, interfering with an arresting officer, and criminal mischief Monday.

At 6:20 a.m., emergency dispatchers called for an ambulance to respond to reports of an unconscious person at the county jail.

At 6:22 a.m., dispatchers advised the ambulance crew their patient was in full arrest and no longer breathing.

At 6:23 a.m., a battalion chief was sent to the jail.

Fifteen minutes later, Cruz-Jimenez was taken to St. Mark’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Salt Lake City police detective confirmed to Gephardt Daily that a man had died after being taken to the jail the morning of Oct. 5, but he could not confirm the man’s name or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.