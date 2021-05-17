Man dies in Garfield County rollover

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his mid 50s died Sunday in Garfield County after his car rolled over and he was ejected.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was alone in the Chevrolet Malibu.

“The vehicle drifted completely off the right side of the road,” says a Utah Department of Public Safety statement. “The driver appeared to try and regain control after a great distance but his actions caused the vehicle to roll.

“The driver was fully ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. UHP suspects impairment and speed as factors in the crash.”

Gephardt Daily will share more information as details become available.