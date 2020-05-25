Man dies in rollover crash south of Fort Duchesne, woman transported to hospital

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man died and his female passenger was injured when they were ejected in a rollover crash south of Fort Duchesne early Sunday morning.

The rollover occurred on 7000 South, several miles south of the Four Corners intersection, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Uintah County sheriff’s deputies and Bureau of Indian Affairs police officers were notified of the crash at about 4:30 a.m.

“Investigators believe the male driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle,” the news release states.

The 19-year-old female passenger was able to walk to get help. She then returned to the crash site and discovered that the driver had died.

“Investigators believe alcohol use and speed were factors in the crash,” the news release says. “Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.”

Deputies reported that the seat belts had been fastened, and the driver and passenger were sitting on top of them when the crash occurred.

The woman was transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center. No information on her condition was available.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.