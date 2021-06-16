Man dies in South Jordan construction accident

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Tuesday morning in a construction accident in South Jordan.

According to South Jordan Fire officials, a trench collapsed at approximately 10:40 a.m. in the Highland Park neighborhood of Daybreak.

Construction crews on site attempted to revive the man; both South Jordan and Unified Fire Authority responded. The man passed away at the scene.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family members.

An investigation is underway to determine why the trench collapsed.

