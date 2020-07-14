Man dies while in custody at Davis County Correctional Facility

FARMINGTON, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was taken into custody at Davis County Correctional Facility Sunday died Tuesday.

A news release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew David Lach, 36, was apprehended and arrested for domestic violence, intoxication, and warrants. After being assessed and medically cleared by a local hospital, Lach entered the correctional facility where another full medical assessment was performed.

“Due to his level of intoxication, and COVID-19 preventive measures, Lach was housed in a cell within one of the quarantine units,” the news release said. “In accordance with policy, correctional deputies conducted 30-minute rounds to check on Lach and others in our care and custody. Given Lach’s blood alcohol content level, additional medical assessments were provided by a registered nurse and Lach was scheduled to be seen by a doctor this morning.”

During one of the rounds very early Tuesday morning, Lach was found unresponsive in his cell. Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff/paramedics were in the correctional facility and immediately provided life-saving treatment, but Lach died.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the deceased,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Public trust and accountability are priorities to our office, and the death of someone in our care and custody is never something we take lightly. The death will be investigated internally and will also be investigated both by an outside police agency and by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The incident will be thoroughly reviewed from the time the individual was arrested through all interactions at the jail. Reviews will be conducted by our correctional staff and by the Jail Life Safety Committee which includes several citizens from the community. If needed, procedural changes will be made.”