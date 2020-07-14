Man dies while waiting in North Ogden COVID-19 testing line

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A patient from an Ogden nursing home died while waiting for his turn in a COVID-19 testing tent at the North Ogden Clinic.
A 71-year-old man died on Sunday.
Intermountain Health Care, which operates the North Ogden Clinic, released a statement:
“When the nursing facility’s van reached the testing tent after less than a 45-minute wait, their patient was unresponsive, cold to the touch and appeared to be deceased,” the statement says.
“Testing center caregivers acted quickly and followed correct procedures by immediately calling 911, but EMS workers could not revive the individual.”
Paramedics from the North View Fire District responded to the scene at 10:48 a.m. Monday, but the man could not be revived, who was declared deceased.