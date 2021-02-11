Man, dog fatally injured in Uintah County rollover

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Uintah County man died Wednesday morning after the car he was driving went off the road and rolled.

The 59-year-old victim died at the scene, as did a dog he was transporting.

“Emergency crews were dispatched to the single car rollover at 3750 South approximately 1800 East at at 1120 a.m.,” a statement from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Witnesses say the car was traveling westbound on 3750 south at a high rate of speed when it passed another vehicle. The driver lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and roll. The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

“It is believed that the driver was transporting an injured dog to a vet at the time of the accident. Unfortunately the dog died in accident as well.”

The deceased driver’s name is being withheld pending family notification, the statement says, adding the accident remains under investigation.