Man driving stolen vehicle arrested after altercation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Salt Lake City Thursday night after an altercation with officials.

A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle was following the stolen vehicle and the suspect driver pulled into a parking lot of 7-Eleven in the area of 1300 S. West Temple at approximately 10:30 p.m., UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The trooper put out a county-wide call for other officers to assist.

Other officers arrived and when they made contact with the driver an altercation took place and the driver was taken into custody, Roden said.

It does not appear that anyone was injured as a result of the altercation.

The driver who was arrested has not been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.