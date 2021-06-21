Man drowns in Pineview Reservoir while trying to swim out to son

PINE VIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man drowned Sunday in Pineview Reservoir while attempting to swim out to his son.

Weber County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 1:27 p.m. on a drowning in the Middle Inlet area of the reservoir, and they arrived at 1:31 p.m., WCSO said in a news release on Facebook.

“It was reported that a 37-year-old male swam out after his son who was on a floating device,” the news release says. “The male was unable to reach the child and went under the water. A bystander was able to get out to the child, but they were unable to find the adult who went under the water.”

Weber County Search and Rescue and Marine Patrol began searching for the man, and search and rescue crews located him at 3:50 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been released yet, pending notification of family.