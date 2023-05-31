Man ejected, killed in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday night after his car, traveling at a high rate of speed, left State Route 89 in Kane County.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene at about 11:40 p.m.

“A blue Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on SR-89 near milepost 25 at a high rate of speed,” the UHP statement says.

“The Kia left the roadway to the right as it entered a turn. It then impacted a guardrail and overturned multiple times. The 51-year-old male driver and only occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.”

An ambulance returning from transport was the first on the scene, and determined the driver was deceased. His name has not been released.

“This individual was reported as suicidal prior to the crash,” the UHP statement says.

People who are struggling with thoughts of harming themselves are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.