Man extremely critically injured in West Valley City auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is barely clinging to life Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross 3500 South in a poorly lighted area.

Lt. Bill Merritt, with the West Valley City Police Department, said the accident occurred a little after 9:30 p.m. as the 30-year-old man apparently was crossing the street in a “very dark” area about 300 feet outside of the crosswalk.

He was thrown about 100 to 150 feet by the impact and was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Merritt told Gephardt Daily.

The female driver, who is about the same age as the pedestrian, remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Merritt said there is no obvious impairment on the part of the driver. It isn’t currently known if impairment was a factor on the part of the pedestrian, he said.

The incident is still under investigation, and the crash analysis team is currently on scene.

Merritt said the intersection at 6400 West and 3500 South is closed to east-west traffic and will remain closed for “a couple more hours.”