Man facing 27 felony charges after high-speed chase through Juab County, 2 other suspects arrested

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is facing 27 felony charges after a high-speed chase through Juab County on Saturday.

A probable cause statement from the 4th District Court of Juab County said Antonio Jamont Fenn, 23, is facing one count of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a second-degree felony, 24 counts of possessing a forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony, one count of reckless endangerment, a third-degree felony, one count of obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony and one count of offenses committed in concert or more — criminal street gang, a class A misdemeanor.

Two other suspects in the incident, Doron Dorion Burt, 23, and Damonte Rayquan Husband, 23, also were taken into custody; however, charging documents for the two were not immediately available.

The probable cause statement for Fenn said that on Saturday at approximately 5:15 p.m., the arresting officer from Utah Highway Patrol observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-15 northbound near mile marker 220.

“My radar showed the vehicle was going 100 miles per hour in an 80 mile per hour zone,” the statement said. “As the vehicle passed by I initiated my emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. Once I turned through the median I could still see the vehicle and noticed the vehicle was traveling much faster, I turned my emergency siren on at this time and attempted to catch up to the vehicle.”

The officer’s radar showed the vehicle was going 130 miles per hour in an 80 mile per hour zone at its fastest point.

During the pursuit, the vehicle was driving erratically, passing on the left shoulder, the median and on the right shoulder, according to the statement. Cutting in between multiple vehicles at high speed, it slowed only because of traffic.

The officer got the license plate number on the vehicle and attempted to have another unit ahead of him set up spikes.

Units were waiting for the vehicle going into Utah County; the arresting officer was notified to terminate his pursuit. He pulled over and turned off his emergency lights and siren.

“I was then notified that the vehicle was still traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached Utah County line,” the statement said. “Multiple other agencies headed into Santaquin City where the vehicle exited the freeway at mile marker 244 and heading east. A vehicle fitting the description was located in Santaquin in a residential neighborhood.”

A Santaquin officer fouind the vehicle and saw three African American men, one of whom was Fenn, walking west about 25 to 30 meters from the vehicle.

“As the Santaquin officer flipped about to talk with the three males they took off running eastbound into the neighborhood,” the statement said.

The men ran through multiple backyards and through the neighborhood in an attempt to evade the officers.

“Two males were located on Peach Street in close proximity to each other. They were both placed into custody, the third individual was found hiding inside of a back yard hiding behind an AC unit,” the statement said.

All three men were taken into custody.

A K-9 unit sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of an illegal substance. Officers noticed the strong odor of raw marijuana as the vehicle was searched. In the front passenger floorboard, the officer found a small baggie containing a substance consistent with marijuana.

“In the front driver side we located a magnetic card scanner,” the statement said. “Next in the back of the passenger seat we located an envelope with six gift cards. In the wallets of the individuals involved we located another 17 inside of the wallets. We located a final card inside of the seats in the back of the seat of the vehicle.”

The suspects refused to talk during questioning, the statement said. When running their criminal history it was learned that all the suspects have a previous history involving forgery. The three suspects were booked into the Juab County Jail.