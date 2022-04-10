Suspect in Washington County crash that killed couple on motorcycle charged with automobile homicide, DUI

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility six days after a collision that killed a man and a woman on a motorcycle on State Route 91 near Gunlock.

John Brett Sartor, 47, arrested Saturday after he was released from the hospital, faces charges of:

Two counts of automobile homicide criminal negligence, a second-degree felony

DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, a third-degree felony

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without system, a class B misdemeanor

At about 4:20 p.m. on April 3, dispatch got a call on a vehicle crash involving fatalities on in Washington County, near Gunlock, says Sartor’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office.

“I arrived at the scene at 1651 hours and observed multiple police and fire vehicles along with Life Flight on the ground,” the officer’s statement says. “I observed two deceased individuals on the right shoulder, wearing motorcycle helmets.

“I observed a wrecked motorcycle and a maroon Honda Accord, partially blocking the southbound lanes of Old Highway 91.”

The car’s driver was identified as Sartor.

“From evidence at the scene, it appeared that the Accord, operated by Sartor, was northbound on Old Highway 91 and drifted over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic,” the officer said. “A motorcycle, occupied by a male and female, was southbound and was struck by the Accord head on.

“Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Sartor was transported by medical helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital.

“According to deputies at the scene, medical staff indicated the odor of alcohol while working on Sartor and preparing him for transport,” the statement says.

“Sartor has a revoked driver license for alcohol offenses, along with six prior driving convictions with at least two prior arrests for DUI in the last 10 years,” the statement said. “He is an alcohol-restricted and interlock-restricted driver. There was no interlock device observed in the vehicle. Sartor is currently on parole.

“Based on the totality of the scene, the failure of Sartor to negotiate a long curve, the presence of alcohol detected by medical staff, and Sartor’s license status and history of driving under the influence, I believe it is probable that Sartor was impaired to extent that he could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”

A blood draw was approved by a judge. The results are not yet part of the online record.

Now incarcerated, Sartor is being held without bail.