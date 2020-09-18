Man facing felony assault, riot charges after May 30 protest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing felony assault and riot charges after a May protest in downtown Salt Lake City took a violent turn.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Jakob Carter Nacey, 19, is being charged with:

Assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony

Riot, bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony

“On May 30 in Salt Lake City, there was a protest that turned riot,” the statement said. “The location of the riot was in the area of 200 East and 400 South. During this riot, multiple businesses were looted, buildings and properties damaged, and multiple injuries to police officers. There were also two vehicles, including a police vehicle, that were overturned and set on fire.”

At one point, Salt Lake City Police Department officers were in the area attempting to

disperse the crowd when a police officer was hit in the head with a piece of the damaged car door, the statement said.

“The officer that was struck with this item had to be transported to the hospital and is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury as of this writing,” the statement added. “Through the investigation process, detectives positively identified the A/P (accused person) as the individual who threw the metal object at the police officer.”

Nacey was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $55,010.