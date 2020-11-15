Man facing felony charge for allegedly trespassing at UVU for 5th time this year

OREM, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing a felony charge for allegedly trespassing at Utah Valley University for the fifth time this year.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Vaughn Hocksworth Brown, 55, is facing a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony and theft, a class B misdemeanor.

On Monday, UVU Police observed Brown on video surveillance, and subsequently contacted him inside the UVU Fulton Library at approximately 5 a.m., the statement said.

The posted hours of operation at the library are 8 a.m. 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. .

UVUPD investigators say video surveillance reveals that Brown, entered the library through an entrance at 4:47 p.m. Sunday. At 5:24 p.m., Brown collected a used surgical mask from a receptacle, and then used the mask to manipulate the door lock and prevent it from locking closed, the statement said. At 6:29 p.m., Brown was observed re-entering the library through the manipulated doorway. He is off camera again until 1 a.m. on Monday. Brown is observed utilizing a library computer before accessing the library’s cafe to prepare himself a coffee and a muffin that are normally offered for sale during normal business hours.

“Brown’s presence and handling of the food service area is of obvious concern given the COVID-19 circumstances and will require significant disinfection,” the statement said.

Brown is a known transient and a “habitual trespasser” at the UVU campus and elsewhere in the Orem and Provo metro areas, the statement said. He has at least 26 involvements in local files related to trespassing, dating back to the start of 2020. During the same time frame, Brown has been cited on five occasions for criminal trespass on and about the UVU campus specifically. “He has been warned and escorted off the property for trespassing on several other separate occasions,” the statement said.

Brown was transported to Utah County Jail, with his bail set at $5,010.