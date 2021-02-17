Man facing felony charges after residential burglary in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing felony charges after a residential burglary in St. George.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Andrew Stephen Wilde, 32, is facing charges of:

Burglary, a first-degree felony

Theft, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor

A burglary was reported in St. George on Feb. 8 and four officers went to clear the residence. When they arrived the front door was not locked and there was no one inside.

“There was damage to the west door that enters to the basement, consistent with tools being used to pry the door to disengage the lock,” the statement said. “That door then leads to the basement door where there appeared to be marks from a tool. There was damage to the south balcony door, consistent with tools being used to pry the door to disengage the lock.”

The basement has a large storage room and the door frame was damaged, the statement said. A large piece of wood had been removed and there was a metal paint scraper in the

doorway. The paint scraper had one bent corner and appeared to have been used to open the door.

Outside the door there was a Costco card that belonged to a person that had been listed as a victim in a burglary on Sept. 3, 2020. There were also items next to the basement entry door including mail, a listing of accounts from the victim’s deceased father, the father’s jacket, a walkie-talkie, the security door bell that was removed from the front of the residence, and a saw knife. All of the items were from the home.

Officers then spoke with the victim. She said she did not know what the suspect was looking for but “it appeared that he had gone through everything, including a large box of keys,” the statement said. “She had her sister on the phone and was verifying the missing items. She informed me that collectible plates and cups were taken out of a china hutch in the living room. She was unaware of the exact number of items, but she estimated the value at $2,500.” Other items were also stolen; valued between $3,500 and $4,000 total, including the collectible plates and cups, officials said.

Televisions wires had been pulled, but they were not taken, and the Vivint Alarm System was disconnected. The damage to the doors in the residence was estimated at $2,500.

The victim also sent officers a picture of the suspect’s vehicle while it was parked in her garage. The suspect’s vehicle had been seen at the Sands Motel at 194 S. 200 West, and officers went there. The suspect was located and taken into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, Wilde allegedly admitted to the burglary and theft.

Wilde was found to be in possession of a clear glass vial containing a brown tar residue that was found to be heroin.

The suspect has multiple convictions for burglary and thefts along with multiple convictions for illegal schedule II drugs.

Wilde was transported to Washington County Jail with his bail set at $7,500.