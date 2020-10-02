Man facing kidnapping, assault charges after alleged altercation in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is facing kidnapping and assault charges after an alleged altercation in Ogden.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Bryce Watkins, 22, is facing charges of:

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Unauthorized control for an extended period of time, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

On Tuesday, the arresting officer was dispatched to Ogden Regional Hospital for an assault that reportedly occurred in the area of 810 25th St. the evening before.

The incident began at the Kwick Stop at 803 25th St., the statement said. Two women said that while one of them was in the Kwick Stop cashing a check, Watkins, who is known to the two, was arguing with the woman who was in the store. He then got into the driver’s seat of the other women’s Jeep Liberty while that woman was in the passenger seat. The 3-year-old daughter of the woman that was in the store was in the back seat of the vehicle, the statement said. The woman in the passenger seat said she was telling Watkins “to stop and that she was scared,” the statement said.

The woman who was in the vehicle told officers Watkins drove away and pulled into the east driveway of McGregor Apartments at 810 25th St. By that time, the other woman who had been in the store had run to that location and Watkins allegedly got out of the vehicle and began to assault that woman behind the vehicle.

The woman who was assaulted “advised she fell to the ground near the back of the vehicle at which point Bryce proceeded to kick her in the head and the back,” the statement said.

The arresting officer also watched surveillance video from the Kwick Stop. The video had no audio, however the officer said it was clear Watkins and the woman who was initially inside the store were arguing.

“Bryce is then seen walking away from the front door of the store toward the front of the Jeep,” the statement said. “While walking Bryce looks back at the store door and continues walking. The brake lights to the Jeep then turn on and the vehicle drives away from the store. The woman is then seen running from the store in the direction of the vehicle.”

The officer also viewed surveillance video from the apartment complex. The video was very blurry “however it appears there is an altercation near the rear of the vehicle,” the statement said.

On Sept. 30, Watkins was located at the Adult Probation and Parole Office in Ogden. He was taken into custody and read his Miranda rights. He initially denied he was involved with the incident until the officer said there was surveillance footage. Watkins then said he did drive the Jeep, but denied getting into an altercation at the apartment complex. He said he did not know there was a child in the backseat of the Jeep.

A reason for the altercation was not given.

The suspect was on felony probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of the incident, and “has a criminal history of violent behavior,” the statement said.

He was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.