Man facing multiple charges after blowing through red light past S. Ogden officer

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in custody and facing at least a couple of charges after police say he ran through a red light in a vehicle that already had significant damage.

“The car blew the red light at 31st and Wall,” said South Ogden Police Sgt. Ricks, who happened to be stopped at the light as the suspect sped by.

“He was driving on the front driver’s side rim and had passenger-side damage,” Ricks told Gephardt Daily.

The sergeant turned on his lights and siren, but instead of stopping, the suspect continued onto Pacific Avenue, which runs along the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Ogden, for another five or six blocks.

“Maybe the car just couldn’t go any farther, because he finally pulled over to the side of the road and put his hands out the window,” Ricks said.

The man was taken into custody and was being investigated for driving under the influence. In addition to a DUI charge, Ricks said the man will be charged with evading a police officer.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, it still wasn’t known how the man’s car sustained so much damage. Ricks said the police hadn’t received any reports of a collision, but that would be part of the investigation as well. The driver had no apparent injuries.