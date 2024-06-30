Man fatally shot in Washington City apartment; juvenile neighbor in police custody

WASHINGTON, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in his Washington City apartment, and a male juvenile from the same apartment complex has been taken into custody.

Washington City police were informed of a shots fired incident just before 2 a.m. Sunday, and responded to the scene, at 20 N. Red Trail.

“Washington City Police officers arrived on the scene and entered the apartment through the front door,” the WCPD statement says.

“A male was found on the floor with gunshot wounds. Officers on the scene attempted life-saving efforts on the victim until medical arrived and took over.

“The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.”

A person was seen leaving the apartment on security recordings at the apartment complex, the statement says.

“Officers identified the suspect as a male juvenile living in the same complex, and he was taken into custody shortly before 7 a.m.

“The Washington City Police Department sends heartfelt condolences to the victims. We also want to thank all those who assisted with this incident, and local citizens on the scene.”

The statement says the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time. It thanked assisting agencies, including Washington City Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, the Metro SWAT Team and the Consolidated Dispatch Center.