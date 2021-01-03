Man fatally struck by Trax train in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority police are investigating a fatality Saturday night after a man who apparently was trespassing was struck by a Blue Line train.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the area of 110th South in Sandy, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

No other details were immediately available, as it is still very early in the investigation.

Just two days ago on Thursday evening, a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a FrontRunner train while he was trespassing on the tracks in the area of 298 N. 500 West in Lehi. It wasn’t clear in that case whether it was an intentional act on the part of the victim.