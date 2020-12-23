Man fatally struck by vehicle in Harrisville, police trying to locate next of kin

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday night in the area of 800 N. Washington Blvd., and officials are working to reach family members of the deceased man.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene at 6:12 p.m.

The pedestrian was an adult, Caucasian man who was crossing Washington Boulevard from east to west, according to a news release from Harrisville P.D.

A southbound vehicle was on Washington in the No. 2 lane and, according to a witness who was driving south at the same time, both vehicles were traveling between 40 and 45 mph.

The pedestrian was in the No. 2 lane when he was fatally struck, the news release says.

Harrisville Police Chief Mark Wilson told Gephardt Daily the investigation is ongoing, and the deceased man did not have any identification listing a current address or someone to call in case of emergency. The police will continue to try to make contact with next of kin, he said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.