Man fatally wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect in a Monday morning shooting death in Salt Lake City.

According to an SLCPD investigators, officers were called to the shooting site at 500 West 900 South about 5 a.m. When police arrived they found a man who had been fatally wounded.

Witnesses told police, the victim – whose identity has yet to be released – had been staying at a nearby homeless encampment.

Police say they are searching for a sedan which may have been involved in the shooting.

