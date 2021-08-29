Man fights to survive after Midvale motorcycle crash

MIDVALE, Utah, August 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A rider was rushed to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition after crashing his motorcycle and sliding across 3 lanes of South State Street in Midvale Saturday Night.

Witnesses told Unified Police investigators the man was heading north on South State around 10:30 p.m. when he tried making a U-turn at 8050 South.

According to UPD Lt. Paul Barker, the rider hit the 6 inch high median, lost control and slid across all southbound lanes before coming to a stop on the other side of the street.

Lt. Barker said the rider suffered head injuries and was rushed to Intermountain Health Center.

Gephardt Daily was told the rider was not wearing a helmet.