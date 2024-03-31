Man fleeing police, accident scene captured by UPD officer, with help from DPS helicopter, K-9

LAMBS CANYON, Utah, March 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies took a 34-year-old man into custody Saturday night after he was spotted in Lambs Canyon.

Joseph Failiala Silva had been sought for several days after an alleged domestic violence incident in the West Jordan area, says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

An “attempt to locate” order issued on the vehicle. It was “reported the vehicle had fled from multiple police agencies within with the past few days,” the statement says.

“Officer located the vehicle at the Lambs Canyon exit and when officers attempted to make contact with their emergency red and blue lights active, the vehicle fled the area and did not stop at the command from officers.”

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to follow the fleeing vehicle.

“The officer again attempted to stop the vehicle using their emergency equipment (red and blue lights). The suspect again failed to stop for officers and fled the area. While the suspect was fleeing from police, he went into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle and failed to stay at the scene,” the affidavit says, noting the collision resulted in property damage.

“Officer were able to deploy tire deflation system and the vehicle became disabled. Suspect again was commanded by officer to stop and the suspect fled on foot.”

A police K-9 was deployed, “and the suspect attempted to fight off the K-9, and officer placing him into custody,” the affidavit says.

In the vehicle, offers located a license plate that had been reported stolen.

Sliva was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Two counts of failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to comply with duties at vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Limitation on passing using oncoming traffic lane, an infraction

Silva was ordered to be held without bail.