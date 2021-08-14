Man found critically wounded by gunfire in parking lot of Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the victim is a Hispanic man in his 20s who “lives out of his car.”

The incident occurred at 12:48 a.m., Valencia said.

The man was found on the ground behind his car in the parking lot of Park Place Apartments at 731 S. 300 East.

“We don’t know exactly what happened. Shots rang out, about six shots,” Valencia told Gephardt Daily. “We found two shell casings.”

The man was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his abdomen.

Valencia said there was no blood inside the car and none on the ground around the victim, so police are still working to figure out just how the shooting took place.

“Two guys in white shirts were seen running away from the area, but that’s all we have right now,” Valencia said. As of early Saturday morning, police had no witnesses and no video from the area.

Anyone who has any information about this shooting is asked to call Salt Lake Police at 801-799-3000.

