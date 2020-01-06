Man found dead after Ogden house fire

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was found dead in an Ogden residence after firefighters responded to the scene of a fully engulfed home on early Monday morning.

“Ogden Fire Crews on scene of a two-story residential home on fire,” the Ogden City Fire Department tweeted at 3:56 a.m. Monday, after arriving at the blaze, in the area of 600 block of Brinker Avenue.

“Crews are working to mitigate fire, the home is fully involved,” said a second tweet, issued six minutes later. A third tweet, 28 minutes later, said efforts continued.

According to reports, firefighters were not able to enter the structure for at least 30 minutes after they began fighting the fire due to the intensity of the heat and flames.

The body of a man, believed to alone in the residence, was discovered later on the second floor of the structure. His name has not yet been released.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames form reaching nearby houses.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as it develops.