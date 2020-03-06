Man found field near Kanarraville likely died as a result of cold weather conditions

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said Thursday a 22-year-old man found in a field near Kanarraville likely died as a result of cold weather conditions.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office officials said no signs of foul play were found in connection to the death Saturday.

The body was found just after 1 p.m. in a field north of Kanarraville, officials said. Investigators were not able to identify the man due to the condition of the body and the lack of any personal identification documents.

The remains were then sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

With the help of Utah Highway Patrol troopers, authorities were able to to connect the body to an abandoned vehicle found on Interstate 15 near milepost 49, during a snowstorm that occurred on Feb. 9.

The medical examiner was able to determine that the deceased man was the registered owner of that vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said after the crash, it appears the man left to walk toward Kanarraville and the cold weather contributed to his death.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family. He was from Taylorsville, officials said.

Kanarraville is about 13 miles southwest of Cedar City and about 40 miles northeast of St. George.

